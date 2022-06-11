Dandy Lions

12:52 a.m. Kids were hiding in the bushes near the road and throwing eggs at passing cars.

8:14 a.m. Someone thought that the tan pit bull standing in a field was too skinny and looked like it was about to fall over.

9:28 a.m. A man wearing black pants was picking dandelions from the side of the road.

10:56 a.m. Someone parked in a spot that wasn’t theirs.

12:36 p.m. Loud music was playing approximately 300 yards away.

12:48 p.m. A neighbor was heard cussing at her kids.

2:17 p.m. Someone called 911 to ask whether there were any restrictions on where they could bury a deceased pet.