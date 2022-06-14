Provisional Ballots Push Holmquist to Lead

Incumbent Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist surged to a 42-vote lead over her closest challenger following Monday’s tabulation of 307 provisional ballots cast in the crowded June 7 primary race, helping her overcome a four-vote deficit that was based on unofficial election results tallied last week.

The two-term Republican’s nearest rival, Jack Fallon, picked up 79 additional votes to Holmquist’s 125, losing a razor-thin margin he’s maintained since last Tuesday’s midterm primary election. Candidate Jason Parce added 49 votes while Brian Friess received an additional 53, though both remained a distant third and fourth, respectively.

Under Montana Code Annotated (MCA) 23-16-201, a recount may be requested if a candidate is defeated “by a margin not exceeding 1/4 of 1% of the total votes case,” a margin that covers Holmquist’s narrow 42-vote lead.

Fallon has indicated he will ask for a recount and expressed his appreciation for his supporters.

“I am grateful for those individuals that voted for me,” Fallon told the Beacon last week.

Fallon has served on community boards since 1987 when he joined the Evergreen Water and Sewer board. He has also served on the Evergreen Fire District board since 2007 and is a decade into his second stint as a Kalispell Public Schools trustee. If he is officially elected to the county commission he will resign from all boards.

Holmquist ran her second reelection campaign on her record of fiscal responsibility as well as her decade-long goal of getting a new county detention facility over the finish line.

“My run for re-election goes back to my original motivation for this seat, that is I love serving my community,” Holmquist said. “All my family’s here, my kids, my grandkids are here so I’m really invested in the community, and I think I still have a lot to offer.”

This story will continue to be updated.