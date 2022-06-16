fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, June 6, 2022

Just Want Someone to Talk To

By

12:02 a.m. Someone was cleaning out their car. 

7:52 a.m. An officer dispatched a badly injured deer.  

7:53 a.m. A high school student was caught with a vape pen. 

8:07 a.m. There was a teal bag left near an ATM that seemed suspicious. 

9:01 a.m. A missing child, last seen wearing unicorn boots, was found in their parents’ car.  

9:39 a.m. Someone suspected their former roommate of stealing a power drill, a saw and a rotisserie cooker when they moved out.

10:10 a.m. Someone told dispatch that Vice President Kamala Harris was a problem. 

10:35 a.m. Someone stole a shopping cart from a grocery store. 

11:28 a.m. A hotel housekeeper found crack pipes and covered smoke detectors while doing turndown service. 

11:39 a.m. A woman called 911 without an emergency for the 21st time this month. 

12:06 p.m.A tattooed man was seen talking to himself. 

12:18 p.m. Someone reported seeing a woman “dragging her dog” along the Parkline. 

2:23 p.m.A man was yelling and shaking a billy club at a woman. Upon further investigation, the billy club was just a flashlight. 

3:48 p.m. An older husky was left out in the rain. 

4:39 p.m.A man, mad at himself, was swearing loudly. 

4:55 p.m.A man who accidentally dialed 911 blamed it on being “fat fingered.”

5:31 p.m.A toddler dialed 911 for the 18th time on accident. 

6:11 p.m. Someone kept throwing needles into a neighbor’s yard. 

9:16 p.m.Two men stole a box of wine. 

9:30 p.m.A car kept doing burnouts in the neighborhood. 

9:57 p.m.Some teens shot two rollerbladers with airsoft guns. 

10:04 p.m.A young cougar was spotted in a tree. 

10:36 p.m.Several kids and a single adult were shooting Orbeez from a vehicle at passersby.

10:45 p.m.Several neighbors complained about cars in a nearby church parking lot playing rap music too loudly.  

