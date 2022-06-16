Just Want Someone to Talk To

12:02 a.m. Someone was cleaning out their car.
7:52 a.m. An officer dispatched a badly injured deer.
7:53 a.m. A high school student was caught with a vape pen.
8:07 a.m. There was a teal bag left near an ATM that seemed suspicious.
9:01 a.m. A missing child, last seen wearing unicorn boots, was found in their parents’ car.
9:39 a.m. Someone suspected their former roommate of stealing a power drill, a saw and a rotisserie cooker when they moved out.
10:10 a.m. Someone told dispatch that Vice President Kamala Harris was a problem.
10:35 a.m. Someone stole a shopping cart from a grocery store.
11:28 a.m. A hotel housekeeper found crack pipes and covered smoke detectors while doing turndown service.
11:39 a.m. A woman called 911 without an emergency for the 21st time this month.
12:06 p.m.A tattooed man was seen talking to himself.
12:18 p.m. Someone reported seeing a woman “dragging her dog” along the Parkline.
2:23 p.m.A man was yelling and shaking a billy club at a woman. Upon further investigation, the billy club was just a flashlight.
3:48 p.m. An older husky was left out in the rain.
4:39 p.m.A man, mad at himself, was swearing loudly.
4:55 p.m.A man who accidentally dialed 911 blamed it on being “fat fingered.”
5:31 p.m.A toddler dialed 911 for the 18th time on accident.
6:11 p.m. Someone kept throwing needles into a neighbor’s yard.
9:16 p.m.Two men stole a box of wine.
9:30 p.m.A car kept doing burnouts in the neighborhood.
9:57 p.m.Some teens shot two rollerbladers with airsoft guns.
10:04 p.m.A young cougar was spotted in a tree.
10:36 p.m.Several kids and a single adult were shooting Orbeez from a vehicle at passersby.
10:45 p.m.Several neighbors complained about cars in a nearby church parking lot playing rap music too loudly.