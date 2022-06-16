Just Want Someone to Talk To

12:02 a.m. Someone was cleaning out their car.

7:52 a.m. An officer dispatched a badly injured deer.

7:53 a.m. A high school student was caught with a vape pen.

8:07 a.m. There was a teal bag left near an ATM that seemed suspicious.

9:01 a.m. A missing child, last seen wearing unicorn boots, was found in their parents’ car.

9:39 a.m. Someone suspected their former roommate of stealing a power drill, a saw and a rotisserie cooker when they moved out.

10:10 a.m . Someone told dispatch that Vice President Kamala Harris was a problem.

10:35 a.m . Someone stole a shopping cart from a grocery store.

11:28 a.m. A hotel housekeeper found crack pipes and covered smoke detectors while doing turndown service.

11:39 a.m. A woman called 911 without an emergency for the 21st time this month.

12:06 p.m. A tattooed man was seen talking to himself.

12:18 p.m. Someone reported seeing a woman “dragging her dog” along the Parkline.

2:23 p.m. A man was yelling and shaking a billy club at a woman. Upon further investigation, the billy club was just a flashlight.

3:48 p.m. An older husky was left out in the rain.

4:39 p.m. A man, mad at himself, was swearing loudly.

4:55 p.m. A man who accidentally dialed 911 blamed it on being “fat fingered.”

5:31 p.m. A toddler dialed 911 for the 18th time on accident.

6:11 p.m. Someone kept throwing needles into a neighbor’s yard.

9:16 p.m. Two men stole a box of wine.

9:30 p.m. A car kept doing burnouts in the neighborhood.

9:57 p.m. Some teens shot two rollerbladers with airsoft guns.

10:04 p.m. A young cougar was spotted in a tree.

10:36 p.m. Several kids and a single adult were shooting Orbeez from a vehicle at passersby.