Podcast: Twinterns Part 3 — with reporter Denali Sagner

This week:

Temperatures are climbing back to a summer-like range after historic levels of rain and several inches of snow in the mountains earlier this week. With that summer feeling, host Micah Drew brings you the second part of our Meet the Intern series.

Denali Sagner hit the ground running last week when she showed up in Kalispell freshly graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. She got her first bylines in the Beacon writing about COVID restrictions in Glacier National Park and working with Micah and the two Beacon photographers on the Best of Preps issue this week. She chats about her journey to Montana and her goals for her journalistic future.

Read Denali’s story in 34th Street Magazine, “Lasting Scars,” as well as her work in this springs Best of Preps issue.

Later in the episode Micah shares some news from this week including the Glacier Range Riders first home game, and the rescue of a bikepacker in Glacier Park

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.