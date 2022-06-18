Smells Grizzly

12:59 a.m. A man with a concussion was unsure if he was hit by a car or fell.
3:17 a.m. A man reported there was a bear in the parking lot. He couldn’t tell what type of bear it was, but he could smell it, which is how he knew it was a bear.
9:58 a.m. Three dogs had been barking for five hours.
10:09 a.m. Someone wanted to know if the multiple visits by a deputy was because of a missed court date.
1:43 p.m.A man wanted to show a deputy the evidence he had about Antifa, CNN and the insurrection at the Capitol.
3:20 p.m. Someone was concerned the dogs tied up outside a motorhome were too skinny.
10:01 p.m. A parent who had previously reported their missing two-year-old, called back to say the kid had been found in the kitchen cabinet.