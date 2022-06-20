It’s a Bat in a Box

12:02 a.m. A man tried robbing his ex-girlfriend’s car.

2:56 a.m. A caller wanted advice on how to get the “pretty active” bat her cat had brought in out of the house. Dispatch advised trying to use a box.

10:39 a.m . A man fell for a scam on Snapchat that involved a flirtatious female who sent him inappropriate photos.

1:19 p.m. A deceased cat was lying in the road.

2:40 p.m. Someone drove up to a row of mailboxes and threw “a lot of telephone books” on the ground.

3:43 p.m. A man with a gun was “wigging out.”