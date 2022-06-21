How Now Flooded Cows

9:28 a.m. A caller wanted to know if law enforcement had live satellite footage of an island where he let his cows roam so he would know if they were safe from the flood or not.

11:58 a.m. A man was biking and drinking at the same time.

3:01 p.m. A woman was seen delimbing a tree at the park.

4:41 p.m. A caller was concerned that every time his neighbor did drugs he forgot to lock the gate to his yard and his dog ran out and attacked people.