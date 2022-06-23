fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Last Horse Standing

6:04 a.m. Someone thought his neighbor hated his dog and was weaponizing the police against him. 

8:43 a.m. A driver sitting slumped over in his car was just waiting for someone to return with a can of gas. 

9:14 a.m. Someone was running their chainsaw.

11:29 a.m. The word “Scum” appeared on a fence overnight. 

11:45 a.m. “Three bums are sitting in the weeds.”

11:55 a.m. Two people were driving go-carts down a county road. 

11:59 a.m. A woman wanted to report that she ran a red light in 2010, and did it again yesterday, but understood what she did was wrong.

11:59 a.m. A man with a concussion was unsure if he was hit by a car or fell.  

12:18 p.m. Someone wanted to drop off “thank you goodies” for law enforcement. 

1:10 p.m. A Bernese Mountain Dog would not stop barking, and was keeping a grandfather awake. 

1:23 p.m. One horse was standing in a field as it flooded. 

1:45 p.m. A man at the bar wanted to fight everyone.  

5:14 p.m. A caller had a paralyzed cat but didn’t know what to do with it.  

6:59 p.m. Several people were still driving go carts down a dirt road. 

8:06 p.m. Someone was double parked for a long time.  

9:47 p.m. Someone thought the noisy motorcycles nearby were drag racing. 

