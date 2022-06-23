Last Horse Standing

6:04 a.m. Someone thought his neighbor hated his dog and was weaponizing the police against him.
8:43 a.m. A driver sitting slumped over in his car was just waiting for someone to return with a can of gas.
9:14 a.m. Someone was running their chainsaw.
11:29 a.m. The word “Scum” appeared on a fence overnight.
11:45 a.m. “Three bums are sitting in the weeds.”
11:55 a.m. Two people were driving go-carts down a county road.
11:59 a.m. A woman wanted to report that she ran a red light in 2010, and did it again yesterday, but understood what she did was wrong.
11:59 a.m. A man with a concussion was unsure if he was hit by a car or fell.
12:18 p.m. Someone wanted to drop off “thank you goodies” for law enforcement.
1:10 p.m. A Bernese Mountain Dog would not stop barking, and was keeping a grandfather awake.
1:23 p.m. One horse was standing in a field as it flooded.
1:45 p.m. A man at the bar wanted to fight everyone.
5:14 p.m. A caller had a paralyzed cat but didn’t know what to do with it.
6:59 p.m. Several people were still driving go carts down a dirt road.
8:06 p.m. Someone was double parked for a long time.
9:47 p.m. Someone thought the noisy motorcycles nearby were drag racing.