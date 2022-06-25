Kitty Independence

12:14 a.m. A shirtless man was walking down the street with a golf club because “it’s a free country.”

1:43 a.m. Two sisters were out for a walk.

2:10 p.m. During a 911 call “literal shrieking” was heard, as were references to zombies. It turned out to be a butt dial by some children playing videogames.

2:27 p.m. Some homeless people were drinking and feeding some deer.

4:47 p.m. An entire gas meter was just lying on the ground, but officers had no record of missing gas meters in the area.

5:44 p.m. Someone accidentally hit another car that passed in a double yellow.

6:24 p.m. A driver reported something hit their back window shattering it and wanted to know if it was common for deer to hit vehicles, or whether criminal mischief in that area had been reported.

6:37 p.m. A cat ran into a neighbor’s yard and the neighbor would not let the owner come get it. Law enforcement determined the cat was to remain in the neighbor’s yard “until it chooses to return home.”

8:03 p.m. A dog jumped out of a car and took off.

9:10 p.m. A man who was “screaming obscenities” admitted to officer that he had sworn loudly in frustration upon realizing how far he had to walk to his destination.

9:45 p.m. Some neighbors were setting off fireworks.