Reduce, Reuse, Re-bear

10:13 a.m. An out-of-control bear was preventing someone from putting out their recycling.
1:30 p.m. A dog was out chasing traffic.
3:01 p.m. A boat was creating a wake in a wake-free zone.
3:07 p.m. A man wearing a camo coat and camo hat was just going about his day.
4:03 p.m. The new crosswalk lights in Kalispell kept going on and kept backing up cars.
4:37 p.m. Someone called 911 to ask for an explanation of how the new crosswalk lights in Kalispell worked.
10:46 p.m. A woman driving her Prius through town was hanging out the window.
11:28 p.m. Someone wanted to know the speed limit for Kalispell alleyways.
11:37 p.m. Three bears were headed towards the highway.