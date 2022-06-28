Reduce, Reuse, Re-bear

10:13 a.m. An out-of-control bear was preventing someone from putting out their recycling.

1:30 p.m. A dog was out chasing traffic.

3:01 p.m. A boat was creating a wake in a wake-free zone.

3:07 p.m. A man wearing a camo coat and camo hat was just going about his day.

4:03 p.m. The new crosswalk lights in Kalispell kept going on and kept backing up cars.

4:37 p.m. Someone called 911 to ask for an explanation of how the new crosswalk lights in Kalispell worked.

10:46 p.m. A woman driving her Prius through town was hanging out the window.

11:28 p.m. Someone wanted to know the speed limit for Kalispell alleyways.