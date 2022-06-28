fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Reduce, Reuse, Re-bear

By

10:13 a.m. An out-of-control bear was preventing someone from putting out their recycling. 

1:30 p.m. A dog was out chasing traffic.  

3:01 p.m. A boat was creating a wake in a wake-free zone. 

3:07 p.m. A man wearing a camo coat and camo hat was just going about his day. 

4:03 p.m. The new crosswalk lights in Kalispell kept going on and kept backing up cars. 

4:37 p.m. Someone called 911 to ask for an explanation of how the new crosswalk lights in Kalispell worked.

10:46 p.m. A woman driving her Prius through town was hanging out the window.

11:28 p.m. Someone wanted to know the speed limit for Kalispell alleyways. 

11:37 p.m. Three bears were headed towards the highway. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.