Not My Mat

10:59 p.m. Someone at a car wash accidentally took home the wrong floor mats.

11:02 a.m. Someone stole the battery from a leaf blower.

12:23 p.m. A juvenile was whittling some sticks at the skate park.

12:28 p.m. A loose dog was going through people’s trash.

2:24 p.m. Two youths were hitting a car with branches.

4:01 p.m. Two smaller children were operating a lemonade stand.

11:18 p.m. A “whole clan of people” of fluctuating number was hanging out in a parking lot.