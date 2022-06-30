fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Not My Mat

10:59 p.m. Someone at a car wash accidentally took home the wrong floor mats.  

11:02 a.m. Someone stole the battery from a leaf blower. 

12:23 p.m. A juvenile was whittling some sticks at the skate park. 

12:28 p.m. A loose dog was going through people’s trash.   

2:24 p.m. Two youths were hitting a car with branches. 

4:01 p.m. Two smaller children were operating a lemonade stand. 

11:18 p.m. A “whole clan of people” of fluctuating number was hanging out in a parking lot. 

11:47 p.m. Some people were playing glow-in-the-dark soccer at a park.   

