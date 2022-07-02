fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, June 24, 2022

Follow the Yellow Petal Road

12:27 a.m. A man was practicing his golf swing with a baseball bat. 

8:33 a.m. A teenager lied to both of his parents and snuck out to his girlfriend’s house.  

10:10 a.m. Someone stole a large hanging basket of flowers from a porch and left a petal trail behind them.  

11:26 a.m. Some suspected blocks of drugs in the roadway were just chunks of road tar. 

4:25 p.m. A man reported practicing the samurai arts with a sword was actually just swinging a skinny stick around as he walked. 

7:37 p.m. Someone reported being concerned about a woman who kept climbing up and down a tree by the fairgrounds. When confronted by officers, the woman said she was just climbing trees. 

8:03 p.m. A woman riding her bicycle around the block kept hollering every time she passed through the alley.   

9:01 p.m. Two tattooed men walking through a parking lot looked like they were up to no good. 

9:16 p.m. A shoeless man was sleeping in front of a doorway.   

10:03 p.m. A woman reported that while she was in a movie theater, someone moved her car over a few rows, but claims she had her key with her during the movie. 

11:21 p.m. Several cars with noisy mufflers were racing up and down a neighborhood street. 

11:38 p.m. Someone reported hearing ongoing gunshots. 

