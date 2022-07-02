Unwelcome Development for Columbia Falls

As the former mayor of Columbia Falls and Flathead County commissioner, I was shocked to become aware of a proposed high-density subdivision to be located on the corner of River Road and Highway 2 (just east of the bridge). It is being proposed with the support of our city planning director by the same developer who proposed the Big Mountain Road debacle that was turned down by the Whitefish City Council. Trying to keep this brief, he is proposing 455 units on 49 acres, 45 feet in height. There are so many issues and problems associated with this proposal I will attempt to address just a few for your information.

River Road is a narrow, highly used (from Columbia Falls Stage and Middle Road) road that is currently difficult to access Highway 2. The Flathead County Road Department did a traffic study two years ago that gave the number 2,600 cars per day over a seven-day period. At 2 1/2 car trips daily, at full build out there would 5,600 car trips per day and, even with a light that may or may not be installed by the developer, that is grossly too much for this area. They are going to run sewer and water under the river. I simply can’t imagine that having a long life as the river gravel bar shifts yearly. We are also talking about 1,200 people at build out. The city sewer plant cannot, without major improvements (who pays for a new sewer plant?) handle this or the other proposed developments being considered east of the river.

It was recently reported there could be a water shortage due to the unexpected increased development in Kalispell. That will likely happen here also. There is much more I could add, but the purpose of this letter was to briefly inform and ask that you send your comments, pro or con, to the Columbia Falls Planning Board.

Columbia Falls is proud to be the Gateway to Glacier National Park, but can you just imagine the view as you leave our city with this subdivision with 455 apartments on your way to the park?

Gary Hall

Columbia Falls