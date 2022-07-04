Kalispell Officials Propose Precautionary Emergency Ordinance to Conserve City’s Water

In response to a high usage of irrigation systems last summer and a temporary reduction in water wells, city officials are recommending that the Kalispell City Council adopt an emergency ordinance that would initially encourage voluntary water conservation practices during peak summer months, which staff and councilors discussed at a June 27 work session.

The ordinance would be separated into three stages based on water supply and demand status over the summer. Stage one would encourage residents to voluntarily limit water usage from overhead and hose-end sprinkler systems. Letters would also be directly sent to a portion of the top irrigation users encouraging conservation and city parks would reduce water scheduling, duration and times.

“Our goal is to moderate conservation during those times,” Kalispell Public Works Director Susie Turner said. “I think we have sufficient water to be able to support everybody’s use. I (don’t) think we’ve ever asked our customers to be water wise about how they irrigate or when they irrigate, but I think getting that public outreach out there and implementing something within our parks department will help us maintain (that).”

During the summer’s peak water usage month in July of 2021, 71% and 157 million gallons of the city’s water was used for irrigation, Turner said.

If the water demand status becomes untenable, the city would enter stage two, imposing mandatory water reduction measures for overhead spray irrigation and hose-end sprinklers for all customers, which would require designated watering days and restricting hours.

Additionally, fire hydrant accounts on construction sites would be restricted to 10,000 gallons of water per day. Restrictions would not apply to low-volume drip irrigation, hand watering or hoses with a positive shut-off nozzle when watering trees, shrubs, ornamental perennials and ground covers, annual flower beds and planters and food gardens. Residents who use a well system independent from the city would not face any restrictions.

Users who violate the stage two restrictions would receive a warning for the first violation, a $250 civil penalty for a second violation and discontinuance of water service for a third violation.

In the worst-case scenario where water demand becomes unsustainable, restrictions would be required for all customers, construction sites and city parks – with all outdoor water use prohibited.

“When we look at the infrastructure we provide and the peak demand, we have to take precautions and set items in place to make sure we have water to supply the average day demand,” Turner said.

The city has 11 groundwater sources in upper and lower zones, but there are currently only 10 in operation. Officials took the Noffsinger Spring, which is the city’s second largest well and flows 1,600 gallons per day, in Kalispell’s lower zone offline in 2021 because the facility’s condition “no longer provides the necessary protections against exposures to environmental impacts.”

The North Main Well capital project will replace the Noffsinger Spring source with a new equivalent water source, which is being drilled right now, and construction on the new facility will begin this fall and is planned to be online net summer.

In 2018, city officials completed a Water Facility Plan Update, which projected an annual 2% growth rate in Kalispell. However, the last several years reflect a 3% growth rate and infrastructure construction timelines did not address the summer’s peak water demands.

“We have exceeded our 2% growth rate and we are on the trajectory of a 3% growth rate,” Turner said. “We’re seeing a peak in our growth rate and that could also go down in the next several years. We just have seen more of an increase than what we anticipated in 2018.”

Councilor Sid Daoud said he would likely not support the ordinance, calling it “pre-emptive legislation” and a “just-in-case ordinance.”

Councilor Ryan Hunter praised the educational component of the ordinance and asked staff if an ordinance involving the voluntary practices encouraged during stage one could be adopted long-term.

“It saves money, it reduces the rate, and it promotes low-flow technology for the drip irrigation” Hunter said.

Two residents spoke during public comment, who both raised concerns about the city’s rapid growth.

“I’m looking at this as more of a macro issue,” Ron Brailey said. “I’m not saying we shouldn’t have growth, but it needs to be controlled growth within commercial as well as residential.”

“I’m imploring council to create plans and restrictions for future developments,” he added.