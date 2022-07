12:45 a.m. A car successfully stopped at an intersection after colliding with the stop sign.

1:11 a.m. A woman reported receiving harassing text messages from an ex, but when an officer called the number someone picked up, said “pizza” and hung up.

1:19 a.m. A teenager tried to steal a girl’s bike.

5:24 a.m. A very tired casino employee forgot to disable the alarms when he got to work.