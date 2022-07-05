fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Craving Some Wings

By

7:09 a.m. A black bear kept eyeing the neighbor’s chicken coop. 

8:13 a.m. Two heifers and a steer disappeared from their field. 

10:42 a.m. A very friendly blue heeler showed up at an office, but unfortunately was not given a job. 

12:15 p.m. A known drug user did not have drugs with him. 

1:25 p.m. A caller was concerned that her son was involved in a viral TikTok. 

2:15 p.m. A woman threw her empty White Claw can out the car window. 

3:30 p.m. A parked car was blocking access to the farmer’s market.

3:32 p.m. A shirtless man was walking his bloody shih tzu around a parking lot. 

5:40 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that four shoeless children were chasing their own dog around the neighborhood. 

6:15 p.m. A man who was rear-ended by a Porsche was very frustrated at the other driver when they sped off.  

6:28 p.m. A dog sitting in a truck with food, all windows rolled down, sunscreens and water did not appear to be in distress. 

9:38 p.m. A French Bulldog took off running towards the airport. 

9:52 p.m. Someone flagged down a law enforcement vehicle and told the officer that they needed to turn their headlights on when they drove around.

10:04 p.m. Fireworks were set off. 

10:09 p.m. Someone reported there were “guys lighting off artillery shells,” and law enforcement was needed to deal with ongoing arguments about fireworks.  

10:13 p.m. Some kids kept shooting off fireworks at the elementary school playground. 

10:35 p.m. A grizzly successfully broke into a chicken coop. 

10:44 p.m. A woman stopped on the side of the road was just picking up rocks. 

