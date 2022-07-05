Craving Some Wings

7:09 a.m. A black bear kept eyeing the neighbor’s chicken coop.

8:13 a.m. Two heifers and a steer disappeared from their field.

10:42 a.m. A very friendly blue heeler showed up at an office, but unfortunately was not given a job.

12:15 p.m. A known drug user did not have drugs with him.

1:25 p.m. A caller was concerned that her son was involved in a viral TikTok.

2:15 p.m. A woman threw her empty White Claw can out the car window.

3:30 p.m. A parked car was blocking access to the farmer’s market.

3:32 p.m. A shirtless man was walking his bloody shih tzu around a parking lot.

5:40 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that four shoeless children were chasing their own dog around the neighborhood.

6:15 p.m. A man who was rear-ended by a Porsche was very frustrated at the other driver when they sped off.

6:28 p.m. A dog sitting in a truck with food, all windows rolled down, sunscreens and water did not appear to be in distress.

9:38 p.m. A French Bulldog took off running towards the airport.

9:52 p.m. Someone flagged down a law enforcement vehicle and told the officer that they needed to turn their headlights on when they drove around.

10:04 p.m. Fireworks were set off.

10:09 p.m. Someone reported there were “guys lighting off artillery shells,” and law enforcement was needed to deal with ongoing arguments about fireworks.

10:13 p.m. Some kids kept shooting off fireworks at the elementary school playground.

10:35 p.m. A grizzly successfully broke into a chicken coop.