Craving Some Wings

7:09 a.m. A black bear kept eyeing the neighbor’s chicken coop.
8:13 a.m. Two heifers and a steer disappeared from their field.
10:42 a.m. A very friendly blue heeler showed up at an office, but unfortunately was not given a job.
12:15 p.m. A known drug user did not have drugs with him.
1:25 p.m. A caller was concerned that her son was involved in a viral TikTok.
2:15 p.m. A woman threw her empty White Claw can out the car window.
3:30 p.m. A parked car was blocking access to the farmer’s market.
3:32 p.m. A shirtless man was walking his bloody shih tzu around a parking lot.
5:40 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that four shoeless children were chasing their own dog around the neighborhood.
6:15 p.m. A man who was rear-ended by a Porsche was very frustrated at the other driver when they sped off.
6:28 p.m. A dog sitting in a truck with food, all windows rolled down, sunscreens and water did not appear to be in distress.
9:38 p.m. A French Bulldog took off running towards the airport.
9:52 p.m. Someone flagged down a law enforcement vehicle and told the officer that they needed to turn their headlights on when they drove around.
10:04 p.m. Fireworks were set off.
10:09 p.m. Someone reported there were “guys lighting off artillery shells,” and law enforcement was needed to deal with ongoing arguments about fireworks.
10:13 p.m. Some kids kept shooting off fireworks at the elementary school playground.
10:35 p.m. A grizzly successfully broke into a chicken coop.
10:44 p.m. A woman stopped on the side of the road was just picking up rocks.