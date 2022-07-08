3 Counties Added to Yellowstone Floods Disaster Declaration

Federal authorities added three more Montana counties to a presidential disaster declaration issued following last month’s destructive floods around Yellowstone National Park, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday.

The addition of Yellowstone, Treasure and Sweet Grass counties makes them eligible for federal money for debris removal and repairs to public facilities. Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties were previously approved for funding.

Officials have documented almost $5 million in local costs related to the floods that began June 12. That figure is expected to grow and is just a fraction of the overall damages.

Raging waters caused by heavy rain and a sudden mountain snowmelt caused damage to numerous roads, bridges, power poles and other infrastructure across southern Montana and in Yellowstone.