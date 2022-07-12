fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, July 1, 2022

It Was This Long

By

2 a.m. A couple climbed the fence into a private yard and swam in the spa in their street clothes.  

3 a.m. Some teenagers stole fishing gear out of an unlocked truck. 

9:08 a.m. Someone couldn’t get out of their driveway on account of the horse trailer that had randomly been dropped off there. 

2:14 p.m. Someone wanted to report their pontoon boat had been stolen a year ago. 

4:13 p.m. A man came home to discover three panels of his six-foot-tall privacy fence had been knocked out and he was concerned that his two expensive dogs would get out. 

7:37 p.m. Traffic kept stopping for a black bear that was feasting on some roadkill. 

8:17 p.m. Six to eight teenagers were preparing to fight. 

11:20 p.m. Fireworks. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.