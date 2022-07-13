fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, July 2, 2022

What’s Worse, Fireworks or Rock?

By

12:23 a.m. Fireworks. 

7:03 a.m. A pony was seen running north. 

12:40 p.m. Someone had questions about the legality of owning an airsoft gun if a person was not allowed to possess a firearm.   

1:40 p.m. Two dogs attacked a stray kitten. 

6:38 p.m. Some mischievous people kept spraying fire extinguishers all over people’s boats. 

8:39 p.m. A bat stuck in a bedroom landed on a woman’s head. 

9:54 p.m. A woman reported hearing bullets “whizzing over” her head while she was gardening. 

9:55 p.m. When told that fireworks were not illegal in the county, a 911 caller changed his complaint to “disturbing the peace,” which was clearly law enforcement’s “job to take care of.”  

10:13 p.m. Some kids kept shooting off fireworks at the elementary school playground. 

10:31 p.m. Extremely loud fireworks.  

10:39 p.m. Loud music and fireworks, but the bigger concern was the music. 

11:18 p.m. A man reported hearing a “really weird sound” that he’s never heard in his whole life.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.