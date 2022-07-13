What’s Worse, Fireworks or Rock?

12:23 a.m. Fireworks.

7:03 a.m. A pony was seen running north.

12:40 p.m. Someone had questions about the legality of owning an airsoft gun if a person was not allowed to possess a firearm.

1:40 p.m. Two dogs attacked a stray kitten.

6:38 p.m. Some mischievous people kept spraying fire extinguishers all over people’s boats.

8:39 p.m. A bat stuck in a bedroom landed on a woman’s head.

9:54 p.m. A woman reported hearing bullets “whizzing over” her head while she was gardening.

9:55 p.m. When told that fireworks were not illegal in the county, a 911 caller changed his complaint to “disturbing the peace,” which was clearly law enforcement’s “job to take care of.”

10:13 p.m. Some kids kept shooting off fireworks at the elementary school playground.

10:31 p.m. Extremely loud fireworks.

10:39 p.m. Loud music and fireworks, but the bigger concern was the music.