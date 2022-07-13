What’s Worse, Fireworks or Rock?

12:23 a.m. Fireworks.
7:03 a.m. A pony was seen running north.
12:40 p.m. Someone had questions about the legality of owning an airsoft gun if a person was not allowed to possess a firearm.
1:40 p.m. Two dogs attacked a stray kitten.
6:38 p.m. Some mischievous people kept spraying fire extinguishers all over people’s boats.
8:39 p.m. A bat stuck in a bedroom landed on a woman’s head.
9:54 p.m. A woman reported hearing bullets “whizzing over” her head while she was gardening.
9:55 p.m. When told that fireworks were not illegal in the county, a 911 caller changed his complaint to “disturbing the peace,” which was clearly law enforcement’s “job to take care of.”
10:13 p.m. Some kids kept shooting off fireworks at the elementary school playground.
10:31 p.m. Extremely loud fireworks.
10:39 p.m. Loud music and fireworks, but the bigger concern was the music.
11:18 p.m. A man reported hearing a “really weird sound” that he’s never heard in his whole life.