Three Killed Including Child on Blackfeet Indian Reservation

Three people — including an 18-month old child — have been killed in a shooting on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at abut 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. The other two people killed were adult males.

Two women were flown to a hospital for treatment and at least one of them had been shot, she said.

There was no further threat to public safety and no search was underway for any suspects, Barker said. She declined to release further information citing an ongoing investigation.

The reservation in northwest Montana is home to the 17,000-person Blackfeet Nation. It borders Glacier park to the west and Canada to the north.