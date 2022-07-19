MDT Revokes Approach Permit for Lakeside Development

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) revoked a highway approach permit for Torston and Jessica Wedel of Wilderness Land Holdings, LLC, at their property along U.S. Highway 93 near Lakeside.

The revocation followed increasing community pushback against the Wedels’ planned Flathead Adventure Park, which would include an alpine coaster, a small toboggan-style roller coaster on elevated tracks that is a popular summertime attraction at many ski resorts.

According to MDT Public Relations Specialist Megan Redmond, the approach permit was revoked “due to a noted change in use for the approach,” prompting the agency to request additional information on the proposed development.

The owners initially filed plans to build a gift shop and maintenance shed on the site just north of Lakeside in January and February of this year. The plans included parking spaces for at least 85 vehicles. It was later learned the Wedels also intended to build an alpine coaster on the property, which was similar to an earlier attempt by the couple to develop an adventure park on the shores of Flathead Lake.

In 2021 the Wedels requested a change to zoning regulations on a separate 17-acre property in Lake County to allow development of a small adventure park. The Lake County Commission ultimately rejected the zoning change following extensive opposition by county residents.

The property near Lakeside, however, is unzoned, and therefore would not have to undergo review by the Flathead County Planning Board or county commissioners prior to development.

The initial approach permit granted by MDT was for 200 vehicle trips per day. A traffic study completed in June recommended the property owners work with MDT to consider installing of a left-turn lane into the property.

Due to the revocation of the original approach permit, the landowners will need to complete a new application that will go through MDT’s Systems Impact Action Process, a review that includes a site analysis, traffic impact study and determines whether a memorandum of understanding is required to mitigate any costs.

“We follow a formal process for all approach permits statewide as well as our standard environmental process,” Redmond said.