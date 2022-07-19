Rep. Derek Skees Concedes in Close Republican PSC Primary Race



Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, conceded the Republican Primary race against Dr. Ann Bukacek in the Public Service Commission District Five race, as reported by Montana Public Radio on Monday.

Skees recognized his loss to Bukacek in an interview with MTPR at a GOP convention in Billings this weekend.

“We do not want a Democrat in the PSC,” Skees said. “So I wish her the best of luck and hope when she wins, she does a great job serving the state of Montana.”

Skees requested a recount of the race earlier this month after earning 11,146 votes to winner Bukacek’s 11,233. MTPR reported that the four counties in the district completed their required recount in the race Monday, with Bukacek keeping her lead by 87 votes.

Other Republican competitors in the PSC District Five race included Joe Dooling, who came in third with 10,442 votes, and Dean Crabb in fourth with 3,143 votes.

Bukacek will face Democratic primary winner John Repke in the fall. Repke won the primary against Kevin Hamm with 54% of the vote.

Bukacek formerly served on the Flathead City-County Board of Health, with the Daily Interlake reporting she announced her departure after filing to run for the PSC primary.

Neither Skees nor Bukacek were immediately available by telephone for comment.

This story originally appeared in the The Daily Montanan, which can be found online at dailymontanan.com.