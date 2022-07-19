Road Rage Over Bulk Goods

8:09 a.m. A young man was fast asleep in the lilac bushes.

8:43 a.m. Responding to a concern that two pit bulls locked in a tiny truck cab were in distress, the officer on the scene determined the large hold in the back of the cab was allowing the dogs plenty of fresh air.

8:42 a.m. After reporting an assault, a woman asked if officers could hold off on arresting the person today because she needed them to watch her kid.

9 a.m. A man accused his neighbor of abandoning their cat.

9:53 a.m. Two chihuahuas got loose.

11:23 a.m. A woman was reported handing out “tiny drug bags.”

11:48 a.m. Some kids in a truck were stopped in a construction zone and kept throwing “those bottle rocket things” out the window.

1:48 p.m. A man near the movie theater was throwing things at passersby.

1:59 p.m. A man was upset that he had not been contacted about the theft of his dog at a Motel 6 last year. It was later learned that he had given the dog away while intoxicated.

2:08 p.m. A couple left their kitten and puppy with a friend to babysit, but lost contact with said friend, who dropped the animals off at the shelter.

2:50 p.m. Someone wanted to know if there was a limit to how many dogs someone could legally own.

4:28 p.m. A woman hanging out in the clothing department of a store was getting “itchy.”

3:36 p.m. Some housekeepers entered a hotel room to find a canister of bear spray had been deployed.

4:45 p.m. “Aggressive driving issues” were reported in the Costco parking lot.

5:00 p.m. A man sleeping at the corner of an intersection asked the officer that woke him up if the medics could come and look at his fungus.

5:52 p.m. A biker hit a car.

7:23 p.m. A woman successfully dined and dashed for the third time.

8:12 p.m. A few juveniles were setting off leftover fireworks.

10:16 p.m. Some kids were shooting off fireworks by a school.

10:52 p.m. Someone said they were having a heart attack, but “just as an expression,” because the neighbors kept shooting off fireworks and spooking her horses which looked about to jump over the fence.

10:52 p.m. More fireworks were reportedly keeping people from getting to sleep.