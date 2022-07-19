fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Road Rage Over Bulk Goods

By

8:09 a.m. A young man was fast asleep in the lilac bushes.   

8:43 a.m. Responding to a concern that two pit bulls locked in a tiny truck cab were in distress, the officer on the scene determined the large hold in the back of the cab was allowing the dogs plenty of fresh air. 

8:42 a.m. After reporting an assault, a woman asked if officers could hold off on arresting the person today because she needed them to watch her kid. 

9 a.m. A man accused his neighbor of abandoning their cat.

9:53 a.m. Two chihuahuas got loose.  

11:23 a.m. A woman was reported handing out “tiny drug bags.”

11:48 a.m. Some kids in a truck were stopped in a construction zone and kept throwing “those bottle rocket things” out the window. 

1:48 p.m. A man near the movie theater was throwing things at passersby.

1:59 p.m. A man was upset that he had not been contacted about the theft of his dog at a Motel 6 last year. It was later learned that he had given the dog away while intoxicated. 

2:08 p.m. A couple left their kitten and puppy with a friend to babysit, but lost contact with said friend, who dropped the animals off at the shelter. 

2:50 p.m. Someone wanted to know if there was a limit to how many dogs someone could legally own.

4:28 p.m. A woman hanging out in the clothing department of a store was getting “itchy.”

3:36 p.m. Some housekeepers entered a hotel room to find a canister of bear spray had been deployed. 

4:45 p.m. “Aggressive driving issues” were reported in the Costco parking lot. 

5:00 p.m. A man sleeping at the corner of an intersection asked the officer that woke him up if the medics could come and look at his fungus. 

5:52 p.m. A biker hit a car. 

7:23 p.m. A woman successfully dined and dashed for the third time. 

8:12 p.m. A few juveniles were setting off leftover fireworks. 

10:16 p.m. Some kids were shooting off fireworks by a school. 

10:52 p.m. Someone said they were having a heart attack, but “just as an expression,” because the neighbors kept shooting off fireworks and spooking her horses which looked about to jump over the fence. 

10:52 p.m. More fireworks were reportedly keeping people from getting to sleep. 

11:16 p.m. Someone was worried that continued fireworks were going to set something on fire. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.