Not a Tornado… But Not Good

12:09 a.m. An ice machine vibrated a ceiling tile loose, which tripped the motion-sensor alarm.
7:26 a.m. Someone made off with a snow blower and generator from a maintenance shop.
11:45 a.m. A driver punched the gas instead of the brake at a stoplight and rear ended the car in front of them.
2:00 p.m. Someone reported someone had scrawled mean words in Sharpie all over their car.
2:34 p.m. A large black dog was keeping pace with traffic along the highway.
4:09 p.m. Someone wanted to report that a dog bit a toddler three weeks ago.
4:29 p.m. A man made it out of a grocery store with a whole cart of groceries without paying.
4:56 p.m. Someone was using a drone to watch the neighbor sunbathe in her backyard.
8:08 p.m. A woman was huffing canned air outside a gas station.
9:10 p.m. Someone was concerned the loud noise they were hearing was an oncoming tornado.
9:18 p.m. Hailstones broke a windshield.
9:33 p.m. A violent hailstorm set off an alarm.
10:06 p.m. A car full of high school or college kids was sheltering from the hailstorm in a car wash drinking Smirnoff.