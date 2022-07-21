fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Not a Tornado… But Not Good

By

12:09 a.m. An ice machine vibrated a ceiling tile loose, which tripped the motion-sensor alarm. 

7:26 a.m. Someone made off with a snow blower and generator from a maintenance shop.  

11:45 a.m. A driver punched the gas instead of the brake at a stoplight and rear ended the car in front of them. 

2:00 p.m. Someone reported someone had scrawled mean words in Sharpie all over their car.  

2:34 p.m. A large black dog was keeping pace with traffic along the highway. 

4:09 p.m. Someone wanted to report that a dog bit a toddler three weeks ago. 

4:29 p.m. A man made it out of a grocery store with a whole cart of groceries without paying.  

4:56 p.m. Someone was using a drone to watch the neighbor sunbathe in her backyard. 

8:08 p.m. A woman was huffing canned air outside a gas station.

9:10 p.m. Someone was concerned the loud noise they were hearing was an oncoming tornado.   

9:18 p.m. Hailstones broke a windshield.

9:33 p.m. A violent hailstorm set off an alarm. 

10:06 p.m. A car full of high school or college kids was sheltering from the hailstorm in a car wash drinking Smirnoff. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.