Not a Tornado… But Not Good

12:09 a.m. An ice machine vibrated a ceiling tile loose, which tripped the motion-sensor alarm.

7:26 a.m. Someone made off with a snow blower and generator from a maintenance shop.

11:45 a.m. A driver punched the gas instead of the brake at a stoplight and rear ended the car in front of them.

2:00 p.m. Someone reported someone had scrawled mean words in Sharpie all over their car.

2:34 p.m. A large black dog was keeping pace with traffic along the highway.

4:09 p.m. Someone wanted to report that a dog bit a toddler three weeks ago.

4:29 p.m. A man made it out of a grocery store with a whole cart of groceries without paying.

4:56 p.m. Someone was using a drone to watch the neighbor sunbathe in her backyard.

8:08 p.m. A woman was huffing canned air outside a gas station.

9:10 p.m. Someone was concerned the loud noise they were hearing was an oncoming tornado.

9:18 p.m. Hailstones broke a windshield.

9:33 p.m. A violent hailstorm set off an alarm.