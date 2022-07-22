Podcast: A Brewery Born Again with Jeremiah Johnson

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

“It has been in our hearts since we started that something would come to fruition in the Flathead, so it seems wild that everything fell together the way it did.” ~Jeremiah Johnson

Two and a half years ago, the Flathead Valley’s oldest craft beer establishment in downtown Whitefish closed its doors, The only thing brewing inside the iconic building since then has been rumors.

Just this week however, the Blackstar Draught House reopened its doors in a new partnership with Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Co. to bring the taproom and restaurant back to life. Jeremiah Johnson himself took some time to chat with host Micah Drew about his ties to the valley, how long he’s wanted to open a brewpub in the area and what it took to finally realize that dream.

Later in the episode Micah shares some news from this week including community opposition to proposed developments on KM Ranch Road and over in Columbia Falls, the 21st edition of The Event at Rebecca Farm and the ribbon cutting of the Kalispell Parkline Trail.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.