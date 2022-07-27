The Way of the Wilderness

Model: Johnathon Chadwick, Missoula
What he’s wearing:
Pendleton – Plaid Board Shirt, $159, Two Nineteen Main, Polson
Pendleton – Silk Scarf, $69.50, Murdoch’s, Kalispell
Felted fedora, $69, Murdoch’s, Kalispell
STYLE GUIDE
Pendleton – Plaid Board Shirt
$159
Two Nineteen Main
Polson
Felted Fedora
$69
Murdoch’s
Kalispell
Rolex – Vintage Watch
$3,788
R.P. Ellis Fine Jewelry
Missoula
Pendleton – Silk Scarf
$69.50
Murdoch’s
Kalispell
Wood Canoe Paddle
$64
Station 8
Columbia Falls
Sunglasses
$15
Target
Kalispell
Saint No Lightning Bolt Match
$13
Field Guide Designs
Kalispell
Riverside Candle
$30
Field Guide Designs
Kalispell
Peyote Bird – Turquoise + Leather Bracelet
$1,375
Wilderness Outpost
Greenough
Glacier Perks – Whole Bean Coffee
$10.99
Glacier Perks
Lakeside
Thermos
$12
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Socks
$3.50
Salvation Army
Kalispell
Public Lands in Montana – Recreation Map
$11
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn – Book
$35
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Brass Magnifying Glass
$28
Station 8
Columbia Falls
Stainless Steel Mugs
$5
Southside Consignment
Kalispell
Bedstü – Arrowhead Boot
$275
The Buckle
Kalispell
‘914’ Brass Key Chain
$9
Scout and Gather
Columbia Falls
Le Creuset – Dutch Oven
$374.99
Bed Bath and Beyond
Kalispell