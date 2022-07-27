fbpx
Skip to content
Lifestyle

The Way of the Wilderness

The landscape sheds and pathways open. Spring flows into summer with a delicate persistence. Which way through the wilderness?

By Chelsea Martini
Johnathon Chadwick, photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.Styled by Chelsea Martini and Photographed by Mandy Mohler.

Model: Johnathon Chadwick, Missoula

What he’s wearing: 

Pendleton – Plaid Board Shirt, $159, Two Nineteen Main, Polson

Pendleton – Silk Scarf, $69.50, Murdoch’s, Kalispell

Felted fedora, $69, Murdoch’s, Kalispell

Styled by Chelsea Martini and Mandy Mohler. Photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

STYLE GUIDE

Pendleton – Plaid Board Shirt

$159

Two Nineteen Main

Polson

Felted Fedora

$69

Murdoch’s

Kalispell

Rolex – Vintage Watch

$3,788

R.P. Ellis Fine Jewelry

Missoula

Pendleton – Silk Scarf

$69.50

Murdoch’s

Kalispell

Wood Canoe Paddle

$64

Station 8

Columbia Falls

Sunglasses

$15

Target

Kalispell

Saint No Lightning Bolt Match

$13

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

Riverside Candle

$30

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

Peyote Bird – Turquoise + Leather Bracelet

$1,375

Wilderness Outpost

Greenough

Glacier Perks – Whole Bean Coffee

$10.99

Glacier Perks

Lakeside

Thermos

$12

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Socks

$3.50

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Public Lands in Montana – Recreation Map

$11

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn – Book

$35

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Brass Magnifying Glass

$28

Station 8

Columbia Falls

Stainless Steel Mugs

$5

Southside Consignment

Kalispell

Bedstü – Arrowhead Boot

$275

The Buckle

Kalispell

‘914’ Brass Key Chain

$9

Scout and Gather

Columbia Falls

Le Creuset – Dutch Oven

$374.99

Bed Bath and Beyond

Kalispell

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.