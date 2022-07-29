fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, July 11, 2022

Someone is Watching Jesus

By

1:59 a.m. Someone kept reporting hearing four gunshots, not fireworks, every 10 minutes throughout the night. 

8:34 a.m. A dog locked in a trailer had been barking for days and the caller was concerned the pet owner was in jail. 

11:14 a.m. Someone was concerned that a burned out camper trailer would be an “attractive nuisance” that would get kids into trouble.  

11:55 a.m. A camera appeared on a pole, pointing at a nearby Bible camp. 

12:30 p.m. A caller inquired about any laws on the books pertaining to knocking on doors to promote a kids Bible study. 

1:36 p.m. A drone appeared to be continuously surveying a family when they went into their yard. 

3:23 p.m. Despite signs warning people to not use a driveway to turn around, people were still turning around in the driveway.   

3:33 p.m. A man was “at the end of his rope about his neighbor’s chickens.” He told dispatch that if the neighbors can’t keep their chickens from roaming, they would start disappearing.  

5:27 p.m. A woman wanted to know how much the nearby music festival would impact her ability to drive to and from her home. 

7:18 p.m. A man lying on the side of the highway was mistaken for a bag of trash.    

9 p.m. Two stoners were hanging out by the railroad tracks. 

5:57 p.m. A woman was unsuccessful in her attempt to shoplift some booze.  

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.