Someone is Watching Jesus

1:59 a.m. Someone kept reporting hearing four gunshots, not fireworks, every 10 minutes throughout the night.

8:34 a.m. A dog locked in a trailer had been barking for days and the caller was concerned the pet owner was in jail.

11:14 a.m. Someone was concerned that a burned out camper trailer would be an “attractive nuisance” that would get kids into trouble.

11:55 a.m. A camera appeared on a pole, pointing at a nearby Bible camp.

12:30 p.m. A caller inquired about any laws on the books pertaining to knocking on doors to promote a kids Bible study.

1:36 p.m. A drone appeared to be continuously surveying a family when they went into their yard.

3:23 p.m. Despite signs warning people to not use a driveway to turn around, people were still turning around in the driveway.

3:33 p.m. A man was “at the end of his rope about his neighbor’s chickens.” He told dispatch that if the neighbors can’t keep their chickens from roaming, they would start disappearing.

5:27 p.m. A woman wanted to know how much the nearby music festival would impact her ability to drive to and from her home.

7:18 p.m. A man lying on the side of the highway was mistaken for a bag of trash.

9 p.m. Two stoners were hanging out by the railroad tracks.