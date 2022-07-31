Mistaken for a BIG Mosquito

8:43 a.m. A lone backpack was sitting on a bench.

10:33 a.m. The driver of a tractor trailer collided with a wheelchair that was in the middle of the road while making a turn. The wheelchairs occupant was fine, but the wheel was bent.

10:50 a.m. A man called to report that the “stupid crazy people are getting high on drugs,” and he was trying to prevent a gun war in his peaceful neighborhood.

11:03 a.m. A thief broke into a car and stole three cases of beer and a bottle of oxygen.

12:13 p.m. Some larger dogs were not obeying their owners’ commands.

1:24 p.m. Someone shot at the mosquito control drone.

2:25 p.m. A woman was taking a nap in her vehicle after a long shift at work.

4:18 p.m . Two cars backed into each other in the parking lot of a grocery store.

6:15 p.m. Some kids were playing on a bale of hay when one fell in and had to be pulled out.

9:44 p.m. Some kids were drag racing through the neighborhood.

10:01 p.m. Three motorcycles were doing wheelies and racing each other.

10:11 p.m. Several teenagers were drag racing down the street.

10:33 p.m. A headlight-less motorcycle was driving through a neighborhood.