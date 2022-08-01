Flathead Valley to Welcome Ukrainian Refugees

When John Skinner and Rebecca Miller were approached with the prospect of helping a Ukrainian refugee family move to the Flathead Valley, the answer was an easy “yes.”

Skinner and Miller run Valley Neighbors of the Flathead, a nonprofit that seeks to “promote a welcoming environment for refugees, asylees, and immigrants who settle in Montana and especially in the Flathead Valley.” Next month, they will welcome their first refugee family from Ukraine, a development the group has been gearing up for for months. As preparations continue, the two organizers are eager to expand their reach and help educate communities across the valley.

Valley Neighbors started as an informal coalition in 2016, formed in response to various refugee crises throughout the world. In its beginnings, the group focused on collecting items to send to refugees, raising legal support money for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and donating funds to organizations like the International Rescue Committee and Soft Landing Missoula. Last spring, the group transitioned to non-profit status and began the long, continuing process of sponsoring a Central American family who hopes to seek asylum and move to the valley.

Now, they are expanding their focus to help refugees from the war in Ukraine. On April 21, the federal government rolled out Uniting for Ukraine, a program that allows Americans to sponsor Ukrainian refugees and “provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members … to come to the United States and stay temporarily in a two-year period of parole.” Unlike standard immigration processes, which typically require a family member to sponsor hopeful immigrants, any American who meets certain security and financial qualifications can sponsor Ukrainian refugees looking to come to the United States.

Rebecca Miller of Valley Neighbors, an organization helping Ukrainian refugees resettle in the Flathead Valley, pictured in Kalispell on July 26, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

With the establishment of Uniting for Ukraine, Skinner and Miller were eager to find a way to help. This summer, they are expecting one family to arrive through the program. Skinner said that Valley Neighbors is raising money for the family’s resettlement, locating housing, assisting with immigration forms and work permits and connecting the family with medical and educational services.

In addition to aiding in resettlement efforts for the Ukrainian family, Skinner and Miller have made community outreach and grassroots engagement key pillars of their work. The two frequently visit churches and other organizations to speak with Flathead residents about immigration and refugee resettlement.

“It’s been wonderful to connect with conservative Christians, Jewish people, people who don’t have a particular faith,” Miller said. “We’ve been surprised by the broad support that we’ve managed to receive.”

Miller’s background as a Christian drew her into refugee work. “For me, that flows out of my faith and that compassion I feel God wants us to have for our fellow human beings, especially those that are suffering and marginalized,” she said. Her religious motivation has helped her build bridges with many of the Flathead’s churches, which she said are eager to connect and learn more about the issue.

Skinner said that after moving to the Flathead years ago and feeling immersed in its community spirit, he felt moved to give back. “I figured, what better way to get involved than by representing my community by providing welcome to others?” he said.

As Valley Neighbors awaits the Ukrainian family, Skinner and Miller say there are ample opportunities for Flathead residents to help out. Primarily, they encourage religious and civic leaders to reach out if they are interested in Valley Neighbors coming to speak with their group. Miller said this is a great opportunity for local residents to ask questions about the refugee crisis and is a “very low-barrier, very low-effort” way to get to know the organization.

Valley Neighbors is also hoping to connect with employers who may be interested in hiring refugees and churches that may have vacant parsonages or attached living spaces for refugees to move into. “We are always looking for creative housing solutions,” Miller said. “Certainly, it’s the biggest challenge.”

As the arrival of the family draws closer, more volunteer opportunities for resettlement tasks and mentoring will emerge. Skinner and Miller encourage those who are interested in getting involved or making monetary donations to visit their website, www.valleyneighborswelcome.org.

As Valley Neighbors grows and the group prepares to welcome its first family, Skinner and Miller are excited about the work that lies ahead.

“The beauty of having different kinds of people around,” Miller said, “I think that adds so much to a community.”