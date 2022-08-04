fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, July 18, 2022

Uncle Sam Has Been Trying to Reach You

6:02 a.m. A cow was walking by itself down the North Fork Road. 

8:07 a.m. Someone suspected a corner piece of his house was cut off with a knife. 

12:10 p.m. A military recruiter would not stop calling and texting a teenager.

2:45 p.m. A man was seen lingering by a mailbox. 

4:34 p.m. A woman lent her gun to a buddy, whose girlfriend stole it.

6:19 p.m. A barefoot man seemed “squirrely.”

11:46 p.m. Two teenage girls snuck out of their house and tapped on a boy’s window. The boy’s father wanted to put his son on probation to keep him from sneaking out with them in the future. 

