Uncle Sam Has Been Trying to Reach You

6:02 a.m. A cow was walking by itself down the North Fork Road.

8:07 a.m. Someone suspected a corner piece of his house was cut off with a knife.

12:10 p.m. A military recruiter would not stop calling and texting a teenager.

2:45 p.m. A man was seen lingering by a mailbox.

4:34 p.m. A woman lent her gun to a buddy, whose girlfriend stole it.

6:19 p.m. A barefoot man seemed “squirrely.”