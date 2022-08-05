What’s Cooler Than Being Cool?

12:48 a.m. Someone was stuck in a walk-in cooler.

8:01 a.m. A man walking along the highway didn’t look like he was from around here.

8:50 a.m. Someone set up an archery range in their backyard, causing their neighbors concern.

10:26 a.m. An aggressive dog was chasing some deer, and the person watching it happen asked law enforcement if she could shoot the dog.

10:41 a.m. A little pig showed up in someone’s yard.

4:24 p.m. A manhole cover was missing from a manhole.

4:29 p.m. Two pug puppies were running down an alleyway.

5:27 p.m. A Hungry Horse man was throwing rocks at cars passing on the highway.

6:10 p.m. Some campers had a difference of opinion about where boats were allowed to be parked.

8:08 p.m. A groundskeeper and his son were using pellet guns to take care of the local gopher problems.

9:11 p.m. A woman accidentally drove into a boat.

9:34 p.m. Someone knocked down a powerline.

9:59 p.m. A caller who reported a wounded stray cat that needed to be put down was advised that law enforcement considers cats “free spirits” and can’t do anything about it.