8:55 a.m. A boat rental customer claimed someone had stolen the boat while they were out on the lake.

8:58 a.m. About six cows were trying to get onto the highway.

9:46 a.m. Two mini ponies were found in a yard that wasn’t theirs.

1:06 p.m. Someone broke into a fire station and opened the doors of a fire truck.

3:23 p.m. Someone kept graffitiing a cliff overlooking the lake.