Bias Brewing to Take Over Old Kalispell Brewing Company Building

For Kalispell’s craft beer scene, big changes are on the horizon.

On Wednesday, local institution Kalispell Brewing Company closed its doors after 10 years of business, marking the end of a long and beloved era in downtown Kalispell. This fall, Bias Brewing Company will be moving into the old KBC location, carrying on the legacy KBC started at 412 Main St.

“When KBC was listed for sale we were shocked and saddened to hear they would be closing their doors,” Gabe Mariman, co-owner of Bias, said in a press release. “Since opening four years ago, we have collaborated and shared a common love for this community and craft brewing, not to mention many beers with the owners and employees of Kalispell Brewing Co.”

Since its opening in 2018, Bias Brewing has delivered unique craft beers and comfort food to the city, quickly becoming a local favorite. In the past two years, the brewery has doubled its brewing production and outgrown its factory space, a testament to its popularity.

“While it took us by surprise, the opportunity to expand operations, move to a better location, and keep some of the amazing KBC staff in the industry they love, the decision was easy and we jumped in with both feet,” Mariman said.

While KBC owners Cole Schneider and Maggie Doherty call the change “a bittersweet goodbye,” they feel confident in passing the torch to the Bias team, who they expect will “keep 412 Main Street a bustling hub of the community replete with great beer.”

Bias Brewing will operate at its original location at 409 First Ave. E. until the move to Main Street this fall. In the new building, Bias will continue to serve food through its “Heck’s Kitchen” and will manufacture several KBC flagship beers, alongside its own selection. The Bias team will also carry over many KBC events like “Books and Brews” and will honor former Demersville Drinking Club members and any KBC beer tokens still in circulation.

As Bias’ beer manufacturers look ahead, they are excited to keep serving drinks to the community, while following in the immense footsteps left by Schneider and Doherty.

On the future of the business, Mariman said, “We are honored to have an opportunity to join our Bias Brewing family with [KBC’s] and cannot think of a better spot to carry out our mission of ‘creating community through craft brewing’ and to carry on the legacy that Kalispell Brewing Co. has started.”