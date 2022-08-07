A Message to Newcomers of Montana

Welcome neighbor! In order to keep Montana a great place to live, raise a family and stay safe, there are a few rules you should be aware of:

1. The speed limit is the LIMIT.

2. Don’t tailgate anyone, even our long-time Montanan’s that tend to drive slower.

3. Use your turn signals.

4. Stay off your phone while driving, your friends will still be there when you get home.

5. Slow down your life, don’t be in a hurry, take a breath.

6. Make eye contact, smile, it’s acceptable here.

7. Don’t trash our state, as a matter of fact, pick up trash instead of walking by it.

8. Above all, realize that Montana, like everywhere else, is only as good as its people.

Final message, Montana is not the city you came from. I wrote this to inform newcomers that probably don’t know that in order to keep Montana a safe and pleasant place to be, it’s best if you leave your city mentality behind. You are probably used to tailgating in order to force the vehicle in front of you to go faster, speeding where you can to get where you are going faster and get impatient when other don’t drive like you. Montana has a whole different lifestyle of slower driving, laid back and friendly attitude and just pain nice people. We get our feather ruffled when city people try to change our way of life. Montana is a great placer because of its people. Want to fit in? Follow these simply guidelines above and life will be better for all of us. Welcome!

Chris Zarcone

Kalispell