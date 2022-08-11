Don’t Operate Heavy Machinery Under Medication

12:38 a.m. A man who had permission to borrow a vehicle had not yet returned said vehicle.

12:48 a.m. A woman went to get something from her car but found it gone. She wasn’t sure if the vehicle had been stolen or if it’s may be related to the medication she was taking that makes her sleepwalk.

2:32 a.m. Some neighbors were loudly talking in their front yard.

7:38 a.m. There was a mattress in the middle of Highway 35.

10:33 a.m. Someone broke into and robbed a church.

1:13 p.m. The previously reported possibly stolen car had been found with the gas tank empty.

2:12 p.m. Someone suspected a man with California license plates was trying to poison the local water source.