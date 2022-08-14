fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, July 25, 2022

I Didn’t See What I Called To Tell You I Saw

By

12:19 a.m. Someone called 911 to report that they’d seen someone take mail out of a mailbox, but hadn’t actually seen the person remove the mail from the mailbox.   

4:09 a.m. Two vehicles hit the same rogue cow that was blocking the road. 

9:59 a.m. A person had questions about how many animals someone could have on a piece of property.

11:35 a.m. Roosters kept waking up a neighbor.  

12:18 p.m. A steer was out grazing by the side of the road.   

7:08 p.m. Three horses were found hanging out in a driveway. 

7:37 p.m. An intoxicated cyclist fell off his bike. 

