I Didn’t See What I Called To Tell You I Saw

12:19 a.m. Someone called 911 to report that they’d seen someone take mail out of a mailbox, but hadn’t actually seen the person remove the mail from the mailbox.

4:09 a.m. Two vehicles hit the same rogue cow that was blocking the road.

9:59 a.m. A person had questions about how many animals someone could have on a piece of property.

11:35 a.m. Roosters kept waking up a neighbor.

12:18 p.m. A steer was out grazing by the side of the road.

7:08 p.m. Three horses were found hanging out in a driveway.