Counting Sheep

9:19 a.m. Several cows were spotted in a free-range area.

9:43 a.m. A dog continued to terminate members of a flock of sheep.

11:09 a.m. A horse appeared to have been abandoned in a random field.

11:32 a.m. After making an online sale of a laptop and letting the buyer pick it up, a seller never received payment.

12:49 p.m. Someone reported hearing gunshots for the last two days and was upset that someone was firing a gun in an otherwise peaceful place.

5:04 p.m. Five expensive horses were stolen out of someone’s pasture.

6:40 p.m. Someone was concerned about several small children riding in a car with no car seats.

7:02 p.m. Some “weird people” were lurking about.