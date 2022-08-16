fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Counting Sheep

By

9:19 a.m. Several cows were spotted in a free-range area. 

9:43 a.m. A dog continued to terminate members of a flock of sheep.  

11:09 a.m. A horse appeared to have been abandoned in a random field. 

11:32 a.m. After making an online sale of a laptop and letting the buyer pick it up, a seller never received payment.  

12:49 p.m. Someone reported hearing gunshots for the last two days and was upset that someone was firing a gun in an otherwise peaceful place. 

5:04 p.m. Five expensive horses were stolen out of someone’s pasture.  

6:40 p.m. Someone was concerned about several small children riding in a car with no car seats. 

7:02 p.m. Some “weird people” were lurking about. 

7:21 p.m. A horse was hanging out near the bypass, just eating some grass. 

