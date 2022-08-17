fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Grapefruit-sized Puddles of Blood

8:10 a.m. An examination of tire tracks showed a near miss with some air compressors and a well.  

8:43 a.m. A caller reported their neighbor continuously abandoning dogs and other pets in the backyard. 

8:46 a.m. Someone called law enforcement and said “Congress owes me $4 million, you know what to do,” before hanging up.  

1:43 p.m. A caller reported their coworker was sitting in “a couple grapefruit sized puddles of blood.”

2:03 p.m. Someone picking up garbage at a local church found a cooler full of alcohol and marijuana. 

2:39 p.m. A caller was upset that the neighbor’s poodle kept visiting her German shepherd. 

3:29 p.m. The woman who owned five expensive horses accused her children of stealing them to make a profit. 

3:54 p.m. While waiting for the garage to finish working on his truck, a man kept cracking open more beers. 

4:15 p.m. After drinking and gambling for a few hours, a man went to his car that was parked in the shade to take a nap to sober up before driving home. 

6:34 p.m. A dog wearing a pink harness, but no collar was wandering on its own. 

7:00 p.m. A deal made on Facebook to trade a scooter for a puppy went south after the scooter acquiree refused to give up the puppy.     

7:12 p.m. A small child accompanied by several teenagers was jumping in the river sans life jacket. 

10:14 p.m. A neighbor called law enforcement to complain about a nearby farmer’s tendency to run his machinery during the night. 

