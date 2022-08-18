Glacier Park Wildfire Prompts Trail, Backcountry Campsite Closures

Efforts to protect the historic Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin in the northwest corner of Glacier National Park were underway Thursday as four firefighters worked to wrap the building in fire-resistant material while laying hoses with pumps and sprinklers.

Their objective, according to Glacier Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman, is to brace for a potential spread of the lightning-caused Quartz Fire, which was initially reported the morning of Aug. 14 by a firewatcher stationed at Cyclone Lookout along the North Fork Flathead River. Initially confined to a high elevation on the west side of the Continental Divide, where it posed little risk to resources or infrastructure, the Quartz Fire spread Wednesday as east-northeast winds pushed it to the west and southwest within the Quartz Creek drainage.

Although wildland firefighters in Glacier National Park have not begun suppression efforts on the fire, they are moving forward with standard structure protection for the historic cabin at the foot of Quartz Lake.

The Quartz Fire burning in the northwest corner of Glacier National Park. Photo courtesy NPS

On Thursday evening, fire managers estimated the fire is burning at 150 acres in size and is located approximately three miles northeast of the cabin. However, Kerzman emphasized that those estimates are subject to change, and that aerial efforts to measure the fire’s precise footprint have been stymied by heavy smoke and low visibility.

“We are hoping to get in there tonight to map it with some infrared imaging,” Kerzman said Thursday. “There’s been no movement to the east but it is now visible on both sides of the Continental Divide.”

Also Thursday, Glacier National Park officials enacted a closure order for trails and backcountry campsites in and around the Quartz drainage.

Both the Quartz Lake Loop Trail and the Quartz Creek Trail are closed, Kerzman said, as are the backcountry campsites at Quartz Lake and Lower Quartz Lake. The area is accessed from Bowman Lake and the Polebridge Entrance Station.

According to incident managers, the Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain with subalpine fir and brush as its primary fuels. Fire behavior includes single-tree torching as it slowly spreads through the underbrush. The growth of the fire to the east is being slowed by natural barriers and does not warrant any action at this time, fire managers said.

“At this point, the impact to visitors is minimal,” Kerzman said. “We are taking precautions in closing trails and backcountry campsites, and smoke is visible. We have not begun fire suppression activities at this point but we are taking it seriously.”