12:54 a.m. A large bear kept getting into a trashcan.

2:09 a.m. Several children on bicycles were riding around the neighborhood throwing rocks at other people.

8:44 a.m. A man who looked like a “pot head” was walking down the highway.

8:58 a.m. A man had some questions about a boat that had been left on his property for several years.

10:25 a.m. A dog was seen floating down the river without a life vest, or an owner.

1:31 p.m. Someone had questions about whether it was street legal to ride a 4-wheeler on the street.

2:45 p.m. A man was irate at the way his neighbor’s sister parked on the road outside his house.

5:00 p.m. A caller reported a vicious loud dog in the neighborhood, and also reported that the last time the dog was growling too loudly its owner threw a soda can at it.

7:56 p.m. Two dogs killed seven chickens.

8:40 p.m. Some kids that kept jumping off a bridge into the river almost landed on a motorboat passing beneath.

9:10 p.m. A man lost all the hay bales off his truck but did not notice. Drivers behind him stopped and pulled all 20 hay bales out of the road and stacked them nicely on the sidewalk.