Tranel Will Support Our Veterans 

We are fortunate to have Monica Tranel as a candidate for our new Western District for the House. She lives in Montana, gets out to talk to people, and is a strong supporter of veterans. These are her words: “I’ve talked with veterans from Columbia Falls to Victor and heard their need for access to health care and a Congress that is willing and ready to work for them, not against them. Honoring our veterans for serving our country should not be a partisan issue. I will work to fulfill our country’s promises to those that have served.”

Many Montana veterans have been exposed to toxins in the line of duty but have had no coverage for resulting conditions. Now the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins) act has passed.

PACT expands access to VA health care services for veterans exposed during their military service and makes sure they will receive screenings and services related to potential exposures.

It was not an easy bill to shepherd through Congress. At one-point, Republican opposition, based on the bill’s mandatory funding, killed it. With public opposition, and Democrats’ hard work, the bill was revived and passed, with the understanding that mandatory funding was needed to make it work.

In this climate, congressional oversight will be critical to making sure the bill is implemented as quickly and as smoothly as possible. This will require a strong commitment to our veterans.

While candidate Ryan Zinke was largely silent on the issue, and Sen. Steve Daines was famously caught in a fist-bump with other Republicans when the first bill was defeated, Monica Tranel was on the trail, talking to veterans and their families, and supporting PACT.

With Tranel in the House, and Sen. Jon Tester in the Senate, veterans will have the oversight they need and deserve.

Gail Trenfield

St. Ignatius