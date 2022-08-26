I Can Show You the World

12:21 a.m. Someone reported “intentional fence damage” probably from juveniles trying to do a “viral fence breaking TikTok challenges.”

1:43 a.m. A man was concerned that the person he was messaging on Grindr might be faking their identity.

7:28 a.m. Another person reported “intentional fence damage.”

8:47 a.m. Someone found a bullet lodged in their exterior wall.

9:05 a.m. A woman called to complain about the governor.

1:32 p.m. A reckless driver fessed up to running over the curb into a stop sign.

2:04 p.m. The owner of a $1,200 Persian rug reported that it was stolen after he left it hanging out overnight.

7:58 p.m. While playing with his owner, a dog accidentally chewed on a watch and dialed 911.

8:54 p.m. Two dogs kept chasing the local deer.

10:11 p.m. A couple was having it out in the cereal aisle of a grocery store.

11:31 p.m. Three people were hanging out in the park in the dark.