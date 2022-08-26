fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, August 1, 2022

I Can Show You the World

By

12:21 a.m. Someone reported “intentional fence damage” probably from juveniles trying to do a “viral fence breaking TikTok challenges.”

1:43 a.m. A man was concerned that the person he was messaging on Grindr might be faking their identity. 

7:28 a.m. Another person reported “intentional fence damage.”

8:47 a.m. Someone found a bullet lodged in their exterior wall. 

9:05 a.m. A woman called to complain about the governor. 

1:32 p.m. A reckless driver fessed up to running over the curb into a stop sign. 

2:04 p.m. The owner of a $1,200 Persian rug reported that it was stolen after he left it hanging out overnight. 

7:58 p.m. While playing with his owner, a dog accidentally chewed on a watch and dialed 911. 

8:54 p.m. Two dogs kept chasing the local deer. 

10:11 p.m. A couple was having it out in the cereal aisle of a grocery store. 

11:31 p.m. Three people were hanging out in the park in the dark. 

11:55 p.m. A man called to complain about a few cars that were “going up and down Farm to Market with loud mufflers, and they’re not going 35 that’s for sure.”

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.