Vote Dr. Bukacek if You Want Balanced Perspective 

I attended Dr. Bukacek’s presentation “Public Service Commission Duty: Safeguarding Access to Power and Water.” I am relieved to know she is predicted to win this PSC position in the November election. Not only is Dr. Bukacek knowledgeable about the power-usefulness of Montana’s abundant natural resources of coal, hydroelectric and natural gas, she also recognizes the value of solar and wind, despite the fact solar and wind cannot provide the baseline or peak power we need. A balanced, objective, fair perspective based on broad knowledge and decades of problem solving – that is what we get in Dr. Bukacek. Thank you, Dr. Annie, for running for this position. It is perfect for you!

Linda Baldridge

Kalispell