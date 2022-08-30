Cherry Thievery

12:49 a.m. A man was trying to get people to fight him.
1:51 a.m. A couple screaming and fighting each other both stated upon being separated that they wanted to stay together.
7:42 a.m. A loose horse was walking down the road.
7:50 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was in the middle of the road.
7:53 a.m. Three dogs were running loose on airport road, causing traffic problems.
8:33 a.m. A man was pretending to shoot at passing cars.
8:34 a.m. Five hardcover books riddled with bullet holes were dropped off at the library.
9:09 a.m. A skid steer punctured the gas tank on a dump truck.
11:24 a.m. A package was accidentally delivered to a neighbor’s house, but the neighbor denies receiving a package.
12:27 p.m. Someone suspected their new neighbors stole all the cherries off their cherry tree during the night.
3:50 p.m. A wallet was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.
4:01 p.m. A man who thought his gun had been stolen realized he had just misplaced it in his house.
4:16 p.m. A 16-year-old jumped out his bedroom window.
4:29 p.m. A distraught woman thought someone had stolen her $6,000 Louis Vuitton purse out of her shopping cart, but then found it an hour later.
4:51 p.m. A man was just sitting in the grass smoking.
5:27 p.m. For 10 minutes, a mother frantically searched for her lost 3-year-old before finding him asleep under the neighbor’s porch.
6:15 p.m. Someone painted a nearby bridge with bright orange paint.
9:17 p.m. A woman told law enforcement that if nothing was done about people sleeping near the new Parkline Trail, Kalispell would end up just “just like Portland.”
9:27 p.m. A man threatened to “increase the Elmo fires” as well as start burning down businesses.
10:48 p.m. Someone reported a black bear roaming the neighborhood, but then said “I guess it doesn’t matter until someone gets eaten.”