Cherry Thievery

12:49 a.m. A man was trying to get people to fight him.

1:51 a.m. A couple screaming and fighting each other both stated upon being separated that they wanted to stay together.

7:42 a.m. A loose horse was walking down the road.

7:50 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was in the middle of the road.

7:53 a.m. Three dogs were running loose on airport road, causing traffic problems.

8:33 a.m. A man was pretending to shoot at passing cars.

8:34 a.m. Five hardcover books riddled with bullet holes were dropped off at the library.

9:09 a.m. A skid steer punctured the gas tank on a dump truck.

11:24 a.m . A package was accidentally delivered to a neighbor’s house, but the neighbor denies receiving a package.

12:27 p.m. Someone suspected their new neighbors stole all the cherries off their cherry tree during the night.

3:50 p.m . A wallet was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.

4:01 p.m. A man who thought his gun had been stolen realized he had just misplaced it in his house.

4:16 p.m. A 16-year-old jumped out his bedroom window.

4:29 p.m. A distraught woman thought someone had stolen her $6,000 Louis Vuitton purse out of her shopping cart, but then found it an hour later.

4:51 p.m. A man was just sitting in the grass smoking.

5:27 p.m. For 10 minutes, a mother frantically searched for her lost 3-year-old before finding him asleep under the neighbor’s porch.

6:15 p.m. Someone painted a nearby bridge with bright orange paint.

9:17 p.m. A woman told law enforcement that if nothing was done about people sleeping near the new Parkline Trail, Kalispell would end up just “just like Portland.”

9:27 p.m. A man threatened to “increase the Elmo fires” as well as start burning down businesses.