Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Cherry Thievery

12:49 a.m. A man was trying to get people to fight him. 

1:51 a.m. A couple screaming and fighting each other both stated upon being separated that they wanted to stay together. 

7:42 a.m. A loose horse was walking down the road. 

7:50 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was in the middle of the road. 

7:53 a.m. Three dogs were running loose on airport road, causing traffic problems. 

8:33 a.m. A man was pretending to shoot at passing cars. 

8:34 a.m. Five hardcover books riddled with bullet holes were dropped off at the library. 

9:09 a.m. A skid steer punctured the gas tank on a dump truck. 

11:24 a.m. A package was accidentally delivered to a neighbor’s house, but the neighbor denies receiving a package. 

12:27 p.m. Someone suspected their new neighbors stole all the cherries off their cherry tree during the night. 

3:50 p.m. A wallet was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle. 

4:01 p.m. A man who thought his gun had been stolen realized he had just misplaced it in his house. 

4:16 p.m. A 16-year-old jumped out his bedroom window. 

4:29 p.m. A distraught woman thought someone had stolen her $6,000 Louis Vuitton purse out of her shopping cart, but then found it an hour later. 

4:51 p.m. A man was just sitting in the grass smoking. 

5:27 p.m. For 10 minutes, a mother frantically searched for her lost 3-year-old before finding him asleep under the neighbor’s porch. 

6:15 p.m. Someone painted a nearby bridge with bright orange paint. 

9:17 p.m. A woman told law enforcement that if nothing was done about people sleeping near the new Parkline Trail, Kalispell would end up just “just like Portland.”

9:27 p.m. A man threatened to “increase the Elmo fires” as well as start burning down businesses. 

10:48 p.m. Someone reported a black bear roaming the neighborhood, but then said “I guess it doesn’t matter until someone gets eaten.”

