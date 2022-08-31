Blame the Sun

10:27 a.m. Four dogs were currently barking.
10:47 a.m. Someone rode a dirt bike that wasn’t theirs home from the bar.
10:51 a.m. After leaving her phone in a store, a shoplifter returned and began fighting and biting the employees.
11:19 a.m. Someone stole $4,000 worth of sunglasses.
1:15 p.m. A panhandler playing the violin was stopping traffic.
3:06 p.m. A bike was stolen and then returned in less than pristine condition.
4:21 p.m. A deer lying under a tree was either passed out or dead.
5:58 p.m. Someone was very upset that her brother threw her puzzle.
6:08 p.m. Dispatchers were told to fix their attitudes.
7:43 p.m. Teenagers were spinning brodies.
7:19 p.m. Some kids were throwing rocks at security cameras.
8:23 p.m. Several people were spinning brodies near Main Street.
8:33 p.m. A hot air balloon seemed to be deflating and going down.
8:38 p.m. A caller told dispatch they suspected the “radio station guy” stole their luggage.
9:30 p.m. A stolen bike was located at a nearby school.
11:03 p.m. A truck driver watched as someone stole a washing machine and microwave from a nearby store.