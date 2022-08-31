Blame the Sun

10:27 a.m. Four dogs were currently barking.

10:47 a.m. Someone rode a dirt bike that wasn’t theirs home from the bar.

10:51 a.m. After leaving her phone in a store, a shoplifter returned and began fighting and biting the employees.

11:19 a.m. Someone stole $4,000 worth of sunglasses.

1:15 p.m. A panhandler playing the violin was stopping traffic.

3:06 p.m. A bike was stolen and then returned in less than pristine condition.

4:21 p.m. A deer lying under a tree was either passed out or dead.

5:58 p.m. Someone was very upset that her brother threw her puzzle.

6:08 p.m. Dispatchers were told to fix their attitudes.

7:43 p.m. Teenagers were spinning brodies.

7:19 p.m. Some kids were throwing rocks at security cameras.

8:23 p.m. Several people were spinning brodies near Main Street.

8:33 p.m. A hot air balloon seemed to be deflating and going down.

8:38 p.m. A caller told dispatch they suspected the “radio station guy” stole their luggage.

9:30 p.m. A stolen bike was located at a nearby school.