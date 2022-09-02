Chicken Deterrent

9:56 a.m. A woman was heard screaming in the gazebo, but after having an enjoyable chat with a law enforcement officer she said she would be calm and quiet from then on.

11:17 a.m. A truck driver kept brake checking the cars behind.

11:41 a.m. After a dog ran onto a neighboring property, the property owner pulled a gun on it.

12:14 p.m. A truck drove over a spray paint can and brown paint sprayed up the passenger side of the car.

1:44 p.m. While at a playground, a man accused some kids of poking his baby.

5:14 p.m. Another fence appeared to be the victim of the “Kool-Aid Man Tik Tok Challenge,” and some blood was left behind on it.

6:13 p.m. Three bulldogs attacked each other and scratched their owner as he tried to break up the fight.