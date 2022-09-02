fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, August 8, 2022

Chicken Deterrent

By

9:56 a.m.  A woman was heard screaming in the gazebo, but after having an enjoyable chat with a law enforcement officer she said she would be calm and quiet from then on. 

11:17 a.m. A truck driver kept brake checking the cars behind. 

11:41 a.m. After a dog ran onto a neighboring property, the property owner pulled a gun on it. 

12:14 p.m. A truck drove over a spray paint can and brown paint sprayed up the passenger side of the car. 

1:44 p.m. While at a playground, a man accused some kids of poking his baby. 

5:14 p.m. Another fence appeared to be the victim of the “Kool-Aid Man Tik Tok Challenge,” and some blood was left behind on it. 

6:13 p.m. Three bulldogs attacked each other and scratched their owner as he tried to break up the fight. 

9:42 p.m. To express his displeasure at the neighbors’ chickens, a man sprayed bear spray across the backyard at the chicken coop. 

