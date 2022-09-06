fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

It Would Break the Bank

12:05 p.m. A woman was walking down the lane lines of the highway.  

1:35 p.m. Someone was unsuccessful in shoplifting $3.99 worth of goods. 

3:21 p.m. A pitbull that momentarily got loose from its otherwise responsible owner chased after the mailman. 

4:01 p.m. A man stole a can of soda and drank it in front of the store. 

4:20 p.m. A man pulled up a manhole cover, then put it back and walked away, which seemed odd to a passerby. 

7:36 p.m. Smoke from a neighbor’s porch turned out to be from a barbecue. 

7:42 p.m. A citizen was concerned that his Constitutional rights were being violated when he showed up to a public board meeting to find the doors to the building locked. Staff inside opened the door after an officer called to let them know the doorstop had slipped.

8:56 p.m. A young child who had just learned how to call 911 at daycare thought it would be humorous to test it out at home.

