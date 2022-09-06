It Would Break the Bank

12:05 p.m. A woman was walking down the lane lines of the highway.

1:35 p.m. Someone was unsuccessful in shoplifting $3.99 worth of goods.

3:21 p.m. A pitbull that momentarily got loose from its otherwise responsible owner chased after the mailman.

4:01 p.m. A man stole a can of soda and drank it in front of the store.

4:20 p.m. A man pulled up a manhole cover, then put it back and walked away, which seemed odd to a passerby.

7:36 p.m. Smoke from a neighbor’s porch turned out to be from a barbecue.

7:42 p.m. A citizen was concerned that his Constitutional rights were being violated when he showed up to a public board meeting to find the doors to the building locked. Staff inside opened the door after an officer called to let them know the doorstop had slipped.