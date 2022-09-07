fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

That Doesn’t Smell Like Summer

By

5:09 a.m. Someone fired off several rifle shots. 

8:44 a.m. A car left parked on a cul-de-sac had a note explaining that the starter had caught fire, requesting it not be towed. 

10:07 a.m. An employee showed up to work reeking of meth, and it wasn’t the first time. 

11:07 a.m. Yet another caller reported part of her fence was damaged and blamed the youths of TikTok. 

3:11 p.m. Youths kept ding dong ditching a house. 

4:02 p.m. An elderly woman accidentally locked her oxygen tank in her car. 

6:27 p.m. Due to COVID, deputies would not extradite a man who had two felony warrants out of Washington, so the man walked away with some hammers in his possession. 

9:28 p.m. A man left the hospital with an IV sticking out of his arm. 

