Kalispell Woman Pleads Guilty to Running Money Mule Business

A Kalispell woman accused of operating a money mule business where she collected money from various wire fraud schemes around the United States and then sent the funds overseas for a fee pleaded guilty yesterday to federal charges.

Theresa Anne Chabot, 57, admitted to the felony charge of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in U.S. District Court in Missoula, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided.

Chabot faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

A sentencing date has been set for Jan. 5, 2023 before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chabot was released pending sentencing.

A plea agreement filed in the case recommends that 29 other counts charged in an indictment be dismissed at sentencing, that Chabot be responsible for complete restitution estimated by the government at approximately $5.2 million and that Chabot forfeit a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.

According to court documents, Chabot collected money through various wire fraud schemes around the United States and deposited it into her bank accounts through her business, Avalanche Creek, LLC, from about May 2017 until February 2021.

Chabot operated the scheme as a money transmitting business and was required to register Avalanche Creek with the Department of Treasury. Chabot opened more than 50 bank accounts and, records state, banks closed several of them after reviewing the activity. At least 15 banks directly informed Chabot that the accounts were being closed due to fraud, violation of bank policies and other misuse.

Despite the repeated account closures, Chabot would open new bank accounts that enabled her to receive proceeds. She received a fee, which in some instances totaled approximately 10% of the proceeds deposited into her bank accounts. She would forward the remaining funds overseas, including to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.