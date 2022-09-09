fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Foiled Again

By

9:58 a.m. A woman was “stirring up rumors.”

10:16 a.m. A caller wanted to “add her name to the pot” of homeowners dealing with a kicked in fence. 

11:01 a.m. Someone stole the American flag from in front of the Kalispell police station. 

11:13 a.m. Someone who was given a citation the previous evening wanted to tell a sergeant that the officer who gave out the citation was “respectful and super cool.”

12:53 p.m. A caller wanted to know if she could dispatch a crow that looked like it had been hit. 

3:20 p.m. A husky and a springer spaniel were running back and forth between Frugals and Burger King. 

3:54 p.m. Someone in the rheumatology department accidentally dialed 911. 

5:13 p.m. After stealing a role of aluminum foil, a man evaded law enforcement on his bike. 

7:10 p.m. A woman was watching an “interesting drug exchange” going on in front of her house and suggested an officer drive past. 

7:19 p.m. After leaving his dog in his car for nearly an hour, a man was busted for a parole violation by having alcohol in his car. 

10:23 p.m. A caller was upset that people were parking on the street in front of his house, but it turned out to be his neighbor’s car. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.