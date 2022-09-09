Foiled Again

9:58 a.m. A woman was “stirring up rumors.”

10:16 a.m. A caller wanted to “add her name to the pot” of homeowners dealing with a kicked in fence.

11:01 a.m . Someone stole the American flag from in front of the Kalispell police station.

11:13 a.m. Someone who was given a citation the previous evening wanted to tell a sergeant that the officer who gave out the citation was “respectful and super cool.”

12:53 p.m. A caller wanted to know if she could dispatch a crow that looked like it had been hit.

3:20 p.m. A husky and a springer spaniel were running back and forth between Frugals and Burger King.

3:54 p.m. Someone in the rheumatology department accidentally dialed 911.

5:13 p.m. After stealing a role of aluminum foil, a man evaded law enforcement on his bike.

7:10 p.m. A woman was watching an “interesting drug exchange” going on in front of her house and suggested an officer drive past.

7:19 p.m. After leaving his dog in his car for nearly an hour, a man was busted for a parole violation by having alcohol in his car.